Retailers reaping the benefits of Aussies keen to spend up

Retailers are reaping the benefits of Australians looking to splash the cash in the lead-up to Christmas.

CEO of the National Retail Association, Dominique Lamb, said Australians were eager to spend and celebrate, in a win for retailers.

“The next two weeks are going to be massive,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We know that Australians this year are set to spend $52.3 billion nationally in store.

“We know people are definitely getting out and about and spending money, and that they have been stockpiling money … we know people are now planning for events.

“People are no spending money on things like apparel and discretionary items … there seems to be a societal need to celebrate something and partake in Christmas this year.”

