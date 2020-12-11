4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Retailers reaping the benefits of..

Retailers reaping the benefits of Aussies keen to spend up

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
National Retail Associationshopping
Article image for Retailers reaping the benefits of Aussies keen to spend up

Retailers are reaping the benefits of Australians looking to splash the cash in the lead-up to Christmas.

CEO of the National Retail Association, Dominique Lamb, said Australians were eager to spend and celebrate, in a win for retailers.

“The next two weeks are going to be massive,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We know that Australians this year are set to spend $52.3 billion nationally in store.

“We know people are definitely getting out and about and spending money, and that they have been stockpiling money … we know people are now planning for events.

“People are no spending money on things like apparel and discretionary items … there seems to be a societal need to celebrate something and partake in Christmas this year.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873