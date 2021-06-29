Retailers brace for $300 million loss as lockdowns hit Queensland

South-east Queensland’s impending lockdown will come at a costly blow to retailers as brick and mortar stores close their doors.

Australians were predicted to spend around $15 billion in the fortnight leading up to the end of financial year.

“I know that over the next three days within our industry alone, retailers are set to lose about $300 million,” Ms Lamb told Sofie Formica.

“Our small businesses, our franchises, our food businesses, anyone in our food courts, … absolutely feel this really where it hurts.”

