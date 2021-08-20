Restrictions eased: New freedoms for south-east Queenslanders ahead of the weekend

As of this afternoon, COVID-19 restrictions in south-east Queensland have eased giving residents in the region more freedoms.

If you’re in one of the 11 LGAs, 30 people will be allowed in homes and public spaces, and weddings and funerals can have up to 100 people.

But Queensland Police Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman explained masks are required indoors if you can’t socially distance, and you should have a mask on you at all times.

“You still must carry a mask, that’s the really important point, because if the situation changes even if you are outdoors suddenly you can’t maintain that 1.5 metres distance, you need to be able to slip that mask back and that is for everyone’s safety including yours,” he told Scott Emerson.

“That’s probably the big change.”

Community sport is back on, and capacity limits remain at venues.

He said there are reports of a protest at Coolangatta, at 12pm on Sunday.

“We are actively attempting to contact the organisers of the event.

“This protest is planned for both sides of the border, both us and NSW Police are well aware of it.”