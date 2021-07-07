4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane restaurateur to serve up ‘sunshine on a plate’ in daring venture

6 hours ago
Sofie Formica
Fortitude ValleySimon Gloftis
Article image for Brisbane restaurateur to serve up ‘sunshine on a plate’ in daring venture

With hit Brisbane restaurants Hellenika and SK Steak & Oyster under his belt, restauranteur Simon Gloftis is ready to open his next eatery in the city.

Due to arrive on The Fortitude Valley’s James Street in October, Sunshine will dish an all-vegetarian menu.

“It’s going to be a venue that’s not so much vegetarian, but a place where you can get food that doesn’t happen to contain meat,” Mr Gloftis told Sofie Formica.

“It’s something that’s perfect to Queensland, but it’s that Mediterranean diet I grew up with.”

Sunshine will mark quite the departure from Mr Gloftis’ previous restaurants, focused on affordable and hearty dishes.

“Instead of sitting down and ordering and the standard process, you’ll walk up to a beautiful counter and there’ll be some amazing displays set up.

“You can ask for a half-plate or a full-plate, and you can point to the dishes you like, we’ll fill your plate up for you.

“If you want some beautiful baked lima beans, or some tzatziki dip, or some stuffed tomatoes…”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the upcoming eatery

Image: Simon Gloftis / Instagram

Sofie Formica
FoodLifestyleLocal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873