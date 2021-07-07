Brisbane restaurateur to serve up ‘sunshine on a plate’ in daring venture

With hit Brisbane restaurants Hellenika and SK Steak & Oyster under his belt, restauranteur Simon Gloftis is ready to open his next eatery in the city.

Due to arrive on The Fortitude Valley’s James Street in October, Sunshine will dish an all-vegetarian menu.

“It’s going to be a venue that’s not so much vegetarian, but a place where you can get food that doesn’t happen to contain meat,” Mr Gloftis told Sofie Formica.

“It’s something that’s perfect to Queensland, but it’s that Mediterranean diet I grew up with.”

Sunshine will mark quite the departure from Mr Gloftis’ previous restaurants, focused on affordable and hearty dishes.

“Instead of sitting down and ordering and the standard process, you’ll walk up to a beautiful counter and there’ll be some amazing displays set up.

“You can ask for a half-plate or a full-plate, and you can point to the dishes you like, we’ll fill your plate up for you.

“If you want some beautiful baked lima beans, or some tzatziki dip, or some stuffed tomatoes…”

Image: Simon Gloftis / Instagram