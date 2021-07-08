4BC
Residents urged to be patient amid the return of kerbside collection

6 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Brisbane residents are encouraged to sit tight as kerbside collection returns, and wait to take out the trash. 

Sunnybank Councillor Kim Marx told Spencer Howson residents need to wait to receive the kerbside collection before leaving their rubbish outside.

“I’m a little concerned about that,” she said.

“That’s always happened traditionally, anyway – people get a little excited and put it out.

“We really don’t want the whole street covered in rubbish for the weeks leading up to your actual collection.”

Ms Marx said there’s potential for fines to be handed down to people who jump the gun.

“But we don’t actually want to do that.”

