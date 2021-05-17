4BC
Reports of a secret agreement for Straddie raises the ire of the Opposition

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Reports of a secret agreement for Straddie raises the ire of the Opposition

Reports of a so-called secret agreement which outlines land use on North Stradbroke Island has raised concerns by the State Opposition.

Shadow Attorney General Tim Nicholls said as far as he is aware, an agreement was reached between the former Bligh government and the Quandamooka people.

But he said the agreement has not “seen the light of day”.

“No one has ever actually seen the documents that have been put in place,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There’s been a great deal of concern by residents by Indigenous people on the island themselves, by businesses and by visitors about what exactly is happening on Stradbroke, quite frankly a lot of people scratch their heads saying we cant see too much of this joint management going on.”

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
