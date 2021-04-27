Renewed calls for flashing warning lights for bridges after truck crash causes chaos

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor has called for flashing lights to be installed to warn truck drivers of height limits on bridges.

It comes after a truck became wedged at a rail overpass in Corinda during peak hour this morning, causing massive delays.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said they would jointly fund an infrastructure program across the council area.

“Identifying top priority bridges, and then putting in protection beams and flashing waring lights.”

Labor MP Miltdon Dick, whose electorate is nearby, said it was time to look at tougher penalties.

“I think it’s a mixture of toughening the penalties … but also a big awareness and education campaign across the industry that I think both the Queensland government and the councils could partner with.”

He said he spoke to a courier operator today who missed three jobs as a result of the traffic chaos.

“I think there’s a bit more work to be done across all levels of government to get the message do the right thing and don’t bring the city to gridlock.”

Queensland Trucking Association CEO Gary Mahon said sometimes accidents do happen.

He said they had done a lot of work with Queensland Rail to raise awareness of height limits.

