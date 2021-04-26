Tuesday traffic delays as truck wedged under Corinda bridge

A truck is stuck under the railway bridge on Oxley Road at Martindale Street, Corinda.

4BC traffic reporter Olympia Kwitowski said traffic is blocked in both directions and diversions are in place.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said it may take up to six hours to clear.

If you’re planning on using Oxley Rd this morning under the rail bridge at Corinda/Sherwood… make other plans! A huge mess there at the moment and may take up to six hours to clear… 😟 pic.twitter.com/hoFi3iWqLI — Mark Bailey MP (@MarkBaileyMP) April 26, 2021

Nine News reporter Shannon Marshall-McCormack said train services will not be affected.

A truck has hit the rail overpass at #Corinda blocking traffic on Oxley Road. Fortunately, not affecting train services into the city. @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/ErAxmdQel5 — Shannon Marshall-McCormack (@ShannonMM9) April 26, 2021

However, Translink has confirmed buses on routes 104 and 106 are delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Image: Mark Bailey / Twitter