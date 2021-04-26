4BC
Tuesday traffic delays as truck wedged under Corinda bridge

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Corinda
Article image for Tuesday traffic delays as truck wedged under Corinda bridge

A truck is stuck under the railway bridge on Oxley Road at Martindale Street, Corinda.

4BC traffic reporter Olympia Kwitowski said traffic is blocked in both directions and diversions are in place.

Click PLAY below to hear Olympia Kwitowski’s full report 

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said it may take up to six hours to clear.

Nine News reporter Shannon Marshall-McCormack said train services will not be affected.

However, Translink has confirmed buses on routes 104 and 106 are delayed by up to 20 minutes.

 

Image: Mark Bailey / Twitter 

