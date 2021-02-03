Record numbers of Australians seeking sunnier climbs

Australians are seeking sunnier climbs in Queensland in record numbers, with over 7200 moving to the sunshine state in the September quarter.

It’s the highest number in 14 years.

Queensland’s gains over the three months dwarfed those of every other state.

Leading demographer Bernard Salt said more freedom in the workforce has helped the shift.

“This is people making a choice because of the coronavirus experience in the major cities.

“I have developed an acronym for this group, I’ve called them the virus escapees seeking provincial Australia, VESPAs.

“This could well signal a shift in the way we live, and we want what the Europeans call a summer house, or another option.”

