Receptionist’s infection boils down to ‘no commonsense’ from QLD Health 

10 hours ago
Spencer Howson
steven miles
Article image for Receptionist’s infection boils down to ‘no commonsense’ from QLD Health 

A lack of commonsense from Queensland Health is being blamed for the sparking of two three-day lockdowns in the state. 

A receptionist who worked outside the COVID ward at the Prince Charles Hospital tested positive to the delta strain of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has conceded while Queensland Health has vaccinated two-thirds of its hospital workforce, priority workers have fallen through the cracks.

“The direction was intended to apply to anyone who might have frontline contact with a COVID patient,” he told Spencer Howson.

“This receptionist was just outside that area and commonsense says they should’ve been vaccinated too.”

“Why was there no commonsense, then, in Queensland Health with regards to that?” Spencer pushed.

Dr Miles agreed the situation was “clearly not good enough” and said an investigation into the situation will be launched.

“But I know people are working now to get a better handle on those numbers and obviously to make sure situations like this don’t occur again.”

Press PLAY below to hear Steven Miles respond to the state’s COVID response in full 

Image: Nine News

Spencer Howson
HealthNewsPoliticsQLD
