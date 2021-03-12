Ray Hadley seething over ‘monstrous’ decision by Queensland bureaucrats

Ray Hadley is ropeable over a move by Queensland health bureaucrats, which he believes to be “one of the most important stories in Australia today”.

Nine News reporter Adam Hegarty reported a lifesaving surgery at the RBWH for people with cancer was barred from people living south of the Brisbane River.

The following day, it was announced the treatment would be halted for everyone while a decision was made over whether to include all Queenslanders.

Last night #9News revealed if patients don’t live in the right postcode, they’d be denied treatment in Queensland. While health bureaucrats duck for cover, shocked doctors are cranking up the pressure. @ajhegarty9 #9News pic.twitter.com/9ulfPteMsT — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) March 11, 2021

“Now, this is a monstrous story,” Ray said.

“The Queensland government and the Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath are sitting idly by while people perish!

“And those that don’t perish are given no hope for the future.

“For God’s sake, can we have some compassion from the Queensland government for their own constituents?”

