4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley responds to Kevin Rudd’s ‘disgraceful’ social media antics

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Kevin RuddMalcolm Turnbull
Article image for Ray Hadley responds to Kevin Rudd’s ‘disgraceful’ social media antics

Ray Hadley has responded to criticism leveled at him by former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd.

Malcolm Turnbull was unceremoniously dumped from NSW’s Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy board earlier this week, with Mr Turnbull and Mr Rudd blaming News Corp and Ray Hadley.

Ray hit back, accusing the former leaders of suffering from “relevance deprivation syndrome”, and choosing to blame others instead of confronting their own inadequacies.

“It’s just disgraceful behaviour really, and it’s not in the national interest.

“[Malcolm Turnbull], you’re still out of step with mainstream conservative values.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

 

Ray Hadley
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873