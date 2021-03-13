Ray Hadley pays tribute to John Brennan

Ray Hadley has paid tribute to iconic radio programmer John Brennan, who has passed away at the age of 89.

“Brenno” as he was affectionately known, leaves behind a legacy spanning more than six decades.

As programmer of 2GB, 2UE and 2SM, he helped introduce talk radio to Australia, mentoring some of the biggest names including Ray and Alan Jones.

Ray says Brennan had a huge influence on his radio career.

“I owe that man just about everything in my career,” Ray said.

“This is the only man that ever triumphed as a program director in both the music and talk formats.”

Image: Kate Geraghty/Sydney Morning Herald.