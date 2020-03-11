Ray Hadley gets adorable video message from his biggest fan

Ray Hadley appears to have found his number one fan and she’s without a doubt the cutest as well.

Three-year-old Harper loves listening to Ray in the car with her dad. In fact, she loves Ray so much that it all gets a little bit upsetting when he goes off-air each day.

But it’s all better again when that intro music comes on the next day and she can do her little dance.

Click PLAY below to see the adorable video

Harper’s dad, Will, sent the videos in via the 2GB Instagram account and then phoned Ray with little Harper alongside him.

“It’s either you in the morning or it’s The Wiggles on… you or Hot Potato,” Will says.

“She loves the intro music, she’s always having a dance. And come 12 o’clock when you’re going she always gets upset, so I thought I’ve got to get this on film and send it in.”

Little Harper told Ray she plans on going to big school one day with Ray saying she’s cheered everybody up this morning.

Click PLAY below to hear Harper and Will’s chat with Ray