Ray Hadley demands name and shame of ‘complete and utter d*ckheads’

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley is calling on the Victorian couple who left lockdown and drove to Queensland, via NSW, to be named and shamed.

The 44-year-old woman and her husband have since tested positive to COVID-19 and subsequently put a number of venues in regional NSW on high alert.

“I’ve had a gutful of COVID-19 to tell you the truth,” Ray said.

“For these imbeciles, these complete and utter d*ckheads, to do what they’ve done is just unforgivable!

“And the only way to deal with them is to identify them!”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Hadley their actions highlight the issues with lockdowns.

“People make a mockery of the rules, as we’ve seen, and the selfishness, ultimately, could result in somebody dying.”

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealthNews
