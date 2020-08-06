4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rabbitohs coach facing ‘extra punishment’..

Rabbitohs coach facing ‘extra punishment’ over breaking NRL ‘bubble’

14 hours ago
RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
wayne bennett

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett will face further punishment over a breach of the NRL biosecurity rules.

Bennett will be put on “COVID hold” and prohibited from interacting with his team for a fortnight after dining at a restaurant on Wednesday.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys said there’s no excuse for breaches of the NRL ‘bubble’.

Now Ray Hadley reveals, “there will be extra punishment, I can guarantee.”

“It would be monetary, I would imagine, and maybe even a suspension.”

Ray says it’s not the first time he has breached the rules, with listeners claiming to have seen him dining at a second restaurant.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Image: Getty/Steve Christo – Corbis 

RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873