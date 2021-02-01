4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Quite extraordinary!’: More good news..

‘Quite extraordinary!’: More good news after man found on Gympie MP’s rural property

10 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Gympie MP Tony Perrett
Article image for ‘Quite extraordinary!’: More good news after man found on Gympie MP’s rural property

There’s been some more good news in the search for a dog missing on Gympie MP Tony Perrett’s 15,000 acre cattle station.

Missing man Robert Weber was found by Mr Perrett and his wife after being missing for 21 days on the property.

But the search continued for his beloved dog Nessie and yesterday, the dog turned up.

“Quite extraordinary!” Mr Perrett told Scott Emerson.

“As we reported last week, some great news when we found Robert, the dog was of course still missing, and we were keeping an eye out.

“Late yesterday afternoon the dog walked into the house onto the property.”

The reunion will take place today.

“He was extremely relieved, and excited to think the dog was still alive, he is making his way to Kilkivan this afternoon.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story

The incredible story of how an MP and his wife found a missing man

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
AustraliaLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873