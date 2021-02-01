‘Quite extraordinary!’: More good news after man found on Gympie MP’s rural property

There’s been some more good news in the search for a dog missing on Gympie MP Tony Perrett’s 15,000 acre cattle station.

Missing man Robert Weber was found by Mr Perrett and his wife after being missing for 21 days on the property.

But the search continued for his beloved dog Nessie and yesterday, the dog turned up.

“Quite extraordinary!” Mr Perrett told Scott Emerson.

“As we reported last week, some great news when we found Robert, the dog was of course still missing, and we were keeping an eye out.

“Late yesterday afternoon the dog walked into the house onto the property.”

The reunion will take place today.

“He was extremely relieved, and excited to think the dog was still alive, he is making his way to Kilkivan this afternoon.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story

Image: Nine News