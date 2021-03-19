4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Questions raised over plan to ban publishing NAPLAN results

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
NAPLAN
Article image for Questions raised over plan to ban publishing NAPLAN results

There are concerns about a plan to stop parents from seeing school NAPLAN results.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) has decided to no longer publish comparable data on each school’s performance in the annual National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy.

Secretary of the Teachers Professional Association of Queensland, Jack McGuire, said they’re calling for the federal government to wind back ACARA.

“They are trying to deny parents from seeing NAPLAN results, they don’t want a league table pitting schools against schools again more information flowing to parent about the education of their children and where they stand in comparison to other children.

“I think one way you could probably get better decisions about of ACARA would b if you had some parental representation on that board itself.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Scott Emerson questioned the move.

“This is the test set up to gauge school performance in those critical areas of learning in an effort to improve transparency for mums and dads …. to provide standardised information for when you want to make a decision.

“In my view, it’s our kids that are doing the tests, we are paying with taxpayer money for these tests, surely we should be able to have as much information as possible, so we can make comparisons and also there’s that transparency in making sure that a school is not performing as well as it should be, maybe in terms of funding to public schools, that school gets a little bit more funding to get its standards up.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
EducationNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873