Questions raised over plan to ban publishing NAPLAN results

There are concerns about a plan to stop parents from seeing school NAPLAN results.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) has decided to no longer publish comparable data on each school’s performance in the annual National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy.

Secretary of the Teachers Professional Association of Queensland, Jack McGuire, said they’re calling for the federal government to wind back ACARA.

“They are trying to deny parents from seeing NAPLAN results, they don’t want a league table pitting schools against schools again more information flowing to parent about the education of their children and where they stand in comparison to other children.

“I think one way you could probably get better decisions about of ACARA would b if you had some parental representation on that board itself.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Scott Emerson questioned the move.

“This is the test set up to gauge school performance in those critical areas of learning in an effort to improve transparency for mums and dads …. to provide standardised information for when you want to make a decision.

“In my view, it’s our kids that are doing the tests, we are paying with taxpayer money for these tests, surely we should be able to have as much information as possible, so we can make comparisons and also there’s that transparency in making sure that a school is not performing as well as it should be, maybe in terms of funding to public schools, that school gets a little bit more funding to get its standards up.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock