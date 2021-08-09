Questions raised over certain Census questions

Three quarters of Australians are expected to fill out the Census survey online this year rather than on paper.

In 2016 the Census went digital but it was labelled a disaster after the website was hit with a number of DDoS attacks.

Director of the Centre for Responsible Technology, Peter Lewis, said he supported the census but questioned the need to hand over certain personal information.

“You can never be confident on the security of data, we are seeing time and time again sites that that have got really strong security being penetrated,” he said.

“The real concern we’ve got with the census that we have got is the requirement to enter name and address into the form.

“We are very supportive of the project of the census to get a really strong evidence base to inform policy decision but we are not quite sure why that is a necessary part of the questionnaire.”

He said he was sure the ABS was doing all it can to protect the information being gathered.

