4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Questions raised over certain Census questions

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
2021 Census
Article image for Questions raised over certain Census questions

Three quarters of Australians are expected to fill out the Census survey online this year rather than on paper.

In 2016 the Census went digital but it was labelled a disaster after the website was hit with a number of DDoS attacks.

Director of the Centre for Responsible Technology, Peter Lewis, said he supported the census but questioned the need to hand over certain personal information.

“You can never be confident on the security of data, we are seeing time and time again sites that that have got really strong security being penetrated,” he said.

“The real concern we’ve got with the census that we have got is the requirement to enter name and address into the form.

“We are very supportive of the project of the census to get a really strong evidence base to inform policy decision but we are not quite sure why that is a necessary part of the questionnaire.”

He said he was sure the ABS was doing all it can to protect the information being gathered.

Press PLAY below to hear his insights

RELATED

 

Census boss answers your questions as deadline draws near

Scott Emerson
NewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873