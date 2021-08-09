Census boss answers your questions as deadline draws near

Census Executive Director and National Spokesman Andrew Henderson has answered your questions about the census.

More than 2.4 million households have already completed their compulsory census forms ahead of tomorrow night’s due date.

Mr Henderson told Deborah Knight data collected in the census is invaluable, and not just to government services.

“Volunteering organisations use census information extensively to know where to help, how to help, and how to support people.”

