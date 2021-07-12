Queensland’s NRL bubble labelled ‘inconsistent’

The decision to urgently relocate 12 NRL teams to Queensland hubs amid NSW’s COVID-19 crisis has been described as “inconsistent and hypocritical”.

There are reports there will be as many as 1200 players, support staff and families.

“I am the last person who wants to tear a family apart, but that has been the sad reality of COVID over the last 18 months,” Scott Emerson said on 4BC Drive.

“Sadly the reality of COVID over the last 18 months is that families have been kept apart, and torn apart.

“So why is the Queensland Government allowing the families to come up? It makes no sense to me.

“This is a government that has been constantly going on about keeping Queenslanders safes, saying hospitals are only for Queenslanders.”

He said it was “inconsistent” and hypocritical.

“One rule for you, one rule for me, and one rule, and a different rule, and a better rule, for the elites out there.

“Whether it’s elite sportsman, whether it’s individuals who want to come up here on their boats, whether it’s celebrities being housed here in special quarantine arrangements, it makes no sense to me that the government is allowing these things to happen.”

