Queensland’s border bubble expansion ‘a great relief’ for northern NSW

The mayor of Byron Shire Council has welcomed the expansion of Queensland’s border bubble, saying the “end is in sight” for frustrated locals.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the border zone will be relaxed from October 1 to include Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley, and Glen Innes.

Residents in northern NSW have been lobbying the government to relax the restrictions.

Cr Simon Richardson told Deborah Knight while he wasn’t sure yet how it would work logistically, it was welcome news.

“It’s a great relief for all those people who either need it, for medical or heath access or social [needs], or their business connections to Queensland; there will be a lot of relieved locals knowing the end is in sight,” he said.

“Most of us don’t see [the border] in a tangible sense. We have long been connected to south east Queensland.”

Border residents will have to apply for a border pass to travel around Queensland.

Image: Getty