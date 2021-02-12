4BC
Queensland slams border shut to greater Melbourne

1 hour ago
4BC News
Article image for Queensland slams border shut to greater Melbourne

Acting Premier Steven Miles announced today Queensland’s borders will close to the greater Melbourne region from 1am on Saturday, February 13. 

This comes as Victoria enters a hard 5-day lockdown following 13 linked cases.

Anyone who enters Queensland from Victoria, and has been in any of the 36 local government areas in greater Melbourne since February 9, will be required to enter a 14-day quarantine in government arranged accommodation.

Additionally, anyone already in Queensland who has been to any of the venues listed as public exposure sites in greater Melbourne must quarantine for 14 days and call 13 HEALTH.

Queensland Health has asked anyone who has been in greater Melbourne on or since February 5 to come forward for testing and isolate until they receive a negative result.

It is recommended Queenslanders reconsider any plans to travel to Victoria.

The closure to greater Melbourne overrides the requirement announced yesterday for travellers to complete a border declaration.

 

Image: Nine News 

NewsQLD
