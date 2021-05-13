4BC
Queensland Rugby League responds to alleged brawl at junior match

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
QRL
Article image for Queensland Rugby League responds to alleged brawl at junior match

Queensland Rugby League has described an alleged brawl at a junior rugby league match as an unfortunate and an isolated incident.

Four men have been charged and were due to face court today after the alleged incident at an under-13s game between Wynnum Manly and Logan Brothers at Wynnum on Sunday morning.

A Brisbane father was left with serious facial injuries.

Managing Director of the QRL, Robert Moore, said it was difficult to stamp out completely.

“Parental behaviour is something sports have been grappling with for a long time,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The best you can do is to try and educate people, to understand what their role is, as a parent, and how they support their kids in playing the game, and take away the win at all costs sort of attitude.

“This is a really unfortunate incident, a terrible incident, it’s an awful thing to see.”

He said they are trialling a new program the Play Well Triple P program, which gives parents tips and strategies to help parents ensure their child has positive experiences with sport.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Scott Emerson
NewsQLDRugby League
