Four men charged over brawl at junior rugby match

A further two men have been charged after an alleged brawl at a junior rugby league game on Brisbane’s bayside.

A Brisbane father was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries after the incident at an under-13s game between Wynnum Manly and Logan Brothers at Wynnum on Sunday.

A 24-year-old Inala man was taken into custody this morning and has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

Another man, aged 26 from Slacks Creek, attended a police station this morning and was charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Yesterday police charged a 36-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Logan, with grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

All four men charged are due to appear in Wynnum Magistrates Court tomorrow.