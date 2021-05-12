4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Four men charged over brawl at junior rugby match

5 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Four men charged over brawl at junior rugby match

A further two men have been charged after an alleged brawl at a junior rugby league game on Brisbane’s bayside.

A Brisbane father was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries after the incident at an under-13s game between Wynnum Manly and Logan Brothers at Wynnum on Sunday.

A 24-year-old Inala man was taken into custody this morning and has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

Another man, aged 26 from Slacks Creek, attended a police station this morning and was charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Yesterday police charged a 36-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Logan, with grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

All four men charged are due to appear in Wynnum Magistrates Court tomorrow.

4BC News
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873