4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Queensland legend Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin..

Queensland legend Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin reveals candidacy for Maroons’ top job

10 hours ago
Mark Levy
PAUL VAUTINQueensland Maroonsrugby league featured
Article image for Queensland legend Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin reveals candidacy for Maroons’ top job

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin has revealed to Mark Levy and Peter Psaltis he himself had a chance at a Maroons coaching job.

Fatty recently kicked off a firestorm in the QRL after revealing Billy Slater was nominated as Wayne Bennett’s replacement ahead of Paul Green.

In 2016, he had his own run at the top job, he revealed.

“Before Kevin Walters got the job … I rang [QRL chairman Peter Betros] and said ‘mate, I see you’re having trouble finding a coach’.

“I said ‘mate, I’d love to do it’.

“He said, ‘Are you serious? … You’re not going to believe this: in two hours’ time we’re about to appoint Kevin Walters.

“‘If you’d rung last week you’d have been a chance.'”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873