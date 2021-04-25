Queensland industry desperate for workers amid skills shortage

The restaurant and catering industry is suffering a skills shortage in Queensland between a plummet in TAFE enrollments and lack of overseas workers.

More than 35,500 jobs are currently advertised on Seek in Queensland, with a large chunk being vacancies in the hospitality industry.

Restaurant and Catering CEO Wes Lambert told Neil Breen most restaurants can no longer open the entire week due to a lack of staff.

He said entries into the industry through Vocational Education and Training course and TAFE have dropped by almost 40 per cent in the last five years.

“It is actually a self-born problem by driving students into unis and away from vocations.

“It leaves those gaping holes in vocations that can only be filled by individuals outside of Australia.”

