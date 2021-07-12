Queensland holds fire on hard border closure amid rising Delta outbreak in NSW

Queensland is holding off on a hard border closure with regional NSW as the state battles to contain a Delta outbreak.

Last night, Victoria closed the border to all of NSW and the ACT.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said they were monitoring the situation closely and strongly urged all Queenslanders in NSW to come home.

“I can’t be any clearer, please even if you are in regional parts of NSW, we are monitoring that very closely, and things can change.”

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said she would be looking at cases picked up outside the locked down areas or if restrictions were “reset” in NSW in terms of border closures.

Scott Emerson questioned if the border would close after State of Origin Game Three.

“My tip, here it is, after State of Origin on Wednesday night on the Gold Coast, that is when you are likely to see the border shut with NSW if the NSW situation hasn’t improved, and there’s no indication it is going to improve.”

Queensland bureau chief at the Australian Financial Review, Mark Ludlow, said he predicted a hard border in the coming days.

“To be honest I thought the trigger was going to get pulled today, I thought the situation was deteriorating enough in Sydney for them to do it.

“They have held fire for a day, but you saw the messaging from the Premier and from the Deputy Premier and Health Minister today urging Queenslanders to come home if they are in regional NSW.

“It’s the kind of messaging they use before they did the lockdown with greater Sydney.

“It’s only a matter of days, I would think. Whether they wait until after the State of Origin or not, I am not sure.”

