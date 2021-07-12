Why Sydney’s ‘gold standard’ wasn’t enough to evade lockdown

An infectious diseases expert has picked the reason Sydney couldn’t manage its outbreak of coronavirus’ delta strain.

Professor Peter Collignon told Bill McDonald Sydney’s residents were victims of Australia’s success, as complacency grew too strong.

Professor Collingnon said case numbers of all infectious diseases have increased on last year, which indicates Australians aren’t observing social distancing measures as well as we did last year.

“There’s almost too much complacency and I think that’s reflected in what’s happening in Sydney.

“Assume everyone with a cough or a sniffle, it might be COVID, and take precautions.”

Press PLAY below to hear the professor’s full analysis of Sydney’s coronavirus response

Image: Getty