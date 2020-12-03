4BC
Queensland government’s ‘crazy’ law ties up regional communities in red tape

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Queensland government’s ‘crazy’ law ties up regional communities in red tape

The business community has hit out at the Palaszczuk government over outdated laws restricting regional retail trade.

Shops in many regional areas, including Kingaroy, Longreach, Goondiwindi and the Whitsundays, will be forced to close from Christmas Eve until December 29.

Deborah Knight called on Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace to consider the needs of retailers and “remove the red tape” binding them.

“What a dumb move by the Queensland government, just crazy.

“If businesses want to open, give them the choice!”

National Retail Association Policy Manager David Stout told Deborah Knight the laws are “exceptionally problematic”, especially with interstate travel newly returned.

“There’s going to be a lot of people moving around the states; a lot of people coming from areas where they just expect these regional towns to have the major centres open for them.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of disappointment and … a lot lost to these economies.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

