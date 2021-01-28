4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Queensland eases borders: Tourism industry concerned for ‘confused consumers’

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
greater sydneyQueensland Tourism Industry Council
Article image for Queensland eases borders: Tourism industry concerned for ‘confused consumers’

Australians may be hesitant to book and plan domestic holidays interstate despite an easing of border restrictions.

From February 1, southerners from all over NSW will be welcomed back into Queensland.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council’s CEO Daniel Gschwind said the industry as a whole was “nervous” although the news was very welcome.

“It’s not just the industry it’s the consumers who we are most concerned about who have seen this and are utterly confused in some ways in what has happened … it will take some time to convince consumers that it’s actually a good idea to book and invest their money and make their plans.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Images: iStock

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaLawLifestyleLocalNewsNSWPoliticsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873