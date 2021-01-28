Queensland eases borders: Tourism industry concerned for ‘confused consumers’

Australians may be hesitant to book and plan domestic holidays interstate despite an easing of border restrictions.

From February 1, southerners from all over NSW will be welcomed back into Queensland.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council’s CEO Daniel Gschwind said the industry as a whole was “nervous” although the news was very welcome.

“It’s not just the industry it’s the consumers who we are most concerned about who have seen this and are utterly confused in some ways in what has happened … it will take some time to convince consumers that it’s actually a good idea to book and invest their money and make their plans.”

