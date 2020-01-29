4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Queensland drivers face hefty fines for using their mobile phones

2 hours ago
4BC NEWS
mobile phone use

Queensland drivers caught using their mobile phones will cop a whopping $1000 fine while repeat offenders will face double demerit points.

Under new laws, in effect this Saturday, motorists caught using mobile phones while driving will be fined $1000 and receive four demerit points.

Drivers who are caught twice in 12 months will face double demerit points and a further $1000 fine.

New mobile-phone detecting cameras, which are already used in New South Wales, will be trialed later this year in Queensland.

 

Image: Getty/skaman306

4BC NEWS
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.