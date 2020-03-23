4BC
Queensland council elections to go ahead

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Adrian Schrinner

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has confirmed council elections will go ahead despite concerns over coronavirus.

The Minister for Local Government has confirmed the elections will go ahead.

The Lord Mayor tells Deborah Knight polling stations are working to maintain social distancing.

“People do have concerns…. there’s a lot of precautions being taken and there’s also an opportunity to vote early as well.

“I think it’s going to be the quietest election day we’ve ever seen because we’re hearing that 50 per cent of voters have already voted.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Cole Bennetts

