Queensland’s daily coronavirus cases reach 12-month high

Greater Brisbane has recorded the highest number of locally-acquired coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period in the last 12 months, less than one day after parts of the state entered its ‘strictest lockdown‘ ever.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced nine cases had been detected in the community, all linked to the Indooroopilly State High School delta cluster.

The spread of cases has now impacted five Brisbane schools:

Indooroopilly State High School

Ironside State School

St Peter’s

Brisbane Grammar School

Brisbane Girls Grammar School

Four cases have been linked to a karate school held at Ironside State School, with one case being a Brisbane Grammar School student.

A further case is the father of the Brisbane Grammar School student.

Two cases were detected at Indooroopilly State High School today, and an additional two at Ironside State School.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young advised quarantine arrangements differ between each impacted school, depending on the risk.

“For those five schools, make sure you understand from the school … what you need to do and follow it,” she said.

“If you don’t know what to do, take the most cautious response.”

See the full list of exposure sites HERE

There were 11,468 tests taken in the last 24-hour period, which Dr Young said was not enough.

It is suspected there are transmission links in the community going undetected as a result of low testing numbers.

Authorities would like to see testing numbers reach 40,000 each day to get the spread of the delta strain under control.

It’s believed there is still a transmission link undetected between the overseas-acquired case in Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the medical student who then infected the Indooroopilly State High School student.

Dr Young added the lockdown will end when she is confident all coronavirus cases are in quarantine.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath added while the state has seen transmission reach numbers as high as today’s, the state is now dealing with a far more transmissible strain of the virus.

The 11 LGAs impacted by lockdown have been listed as national hotspots, meaning people who have lost work as a result of restrictions will now be eligible for support payments.

Dr Miles addressed concerns around the continuation of NRL games in the state.

“Throughout yesterday and last night, the NRL worked closely with Queensland Health to develop strict new arrangements to allow for some games to proceed today at one venue with no spectators,” he said.

“It is only possible because the players and officials have been in a bubble for some time.

“The measures in place are the strictest that have ever been applied.”

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook