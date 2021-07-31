LOCKDOWN | Queensland Delta cluster grows, south-east Queensland enters ‘strictest lockdown’

Brisbane and 10 other local government areas will enter the harshest lockdown the state has ever seen, after the state recorded six new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the community.

They are linked to the positive case of the Indooroopilly State High School student announced yesterday.

There are now 9 cases in the cluster, linked to two people from hotel quarantine.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced a snap lockdown from today for the 11 LGAs who had existing mask rules.

He said they were advised to “go hard and go early”.

The lockdown will begin from 4pm today.

From today, there will only be four reasons to leave home: to obtain essential goods but only within 10 kilometres of your home, for essential work or childcare, exercise or healthcare tests.

“This will be the strictest lockdown we have ever had.”

The restrictions include:

No visitors to home

10 kilometre travel limit will apply

Funerals and weddings will be restricted to 10 people

Takeaway only for cafes, restaurants

Supermarkets will remain open

Gyms, places of worship will be closed

He urged people in those LGAs to go home.

“We urge anyone in those LGAs to go home and stay home if you can.”

The LGA’s include:

City of Brisbane

Moreton Bay Regional Council

City of Gold Coast

City of Ipswich

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Logan City

Noosa Shire Council

Redland City

Scenic Rim Regional Council

Somerset Regional Council

Sunshine Coast Regional Council

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said all 5 people in the student’s household have tested positive.

The 17-year-old’s tutor, a medical student at the University of Queensland, has also been infected.

“I suspect that that medical student is the index case and has taken it into that household and then it has spread within that household.”

The youngest child in the school attends Ironside State School, and it’s believed the virus has been passed on to a teacher.

She urged people who were due to get their COVID-19 vaccine to still keep their appointments.

The lockdown starts at 4pm today and will last until Tuesday at least.

She warned there will be an enormous amount of exposure sites.

The exposure sites will be updated urgently.

