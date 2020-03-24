QLD Premier insists closing border is necessary

The Queensland Premier insists closing the borders won’t affect people working over the border as the state ramps up its efforts to fight coronavirus.

The community in NSW’s Tweed Heads, straddling the border, employs many Queenslanders and travel over the border for work themselves.

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was originally criticised for not clarifying how people on the border will continue to work.

But she tells Alan Jones there will be no impact on freight, agriculture or supply chains.

“We do not intend to cause any distress for the Tweed residents community.

“If they work in Queensland, of course they’ll be able to work in Queensland and we will be organising permits for those residents that are just across the border.

“It’s not about people living just right across the border, this is about sending a very clear message to people living in Sydney or NSW who might be thinking, ‘we’re going to go to Queensland for our school break’. Sorry, we love you, but we don’t want you here this time.”

Image: Getty/Glenn Hunt