Queensland under fire for ‘ludicrous’ decision to close borders

The Queensland government has been criticised for threatening the jobs of thousands of Australians after announcing it will be closing its borders.

The community in NSW’s Tweed Heads, straddling the border, employs many Queenslanders and travel over the border for work themselves.

27 per cent of patients in The Tweed Hospital come from Queensland.

NSW MP for Tweed, Geoff Provest, tells Alan Jones 30 per cent of people from the border town work in Queensland.

He says the decision came as a shock.

“Half our police force in Tweed Heads live in Queensland, we’re joined at the hip here, we should all be in this together.

“This ludicrous idea of just throwing it out there without any detail has caused a great deal of concern and worry.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk just threw it out there to the media and then they had the hide… some bureaucrats from Queensland rang our bureaucrats and said, ‘how do we do this’ after it was already made public! That’s just irresponsible.”

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell