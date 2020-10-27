4BC
QLD election: Death tax argy-bargy goes down to the wire

11 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Annastacia PalaszczukClive Palmerdeath taxDEB FRECKLINGTONQLD election

Labor have once again found themselves shooting down rumours of a death tax propagated by millionaire Clive Palmer.

The mining magnate has claimed the information was leaked to him by a public servant in the Treasury, and says he can be trusted because he has no personal stake in this election.

“Of course, Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party is running candidates in 55 … electorates,” Scott Emerson pointed out.

Retiring Labor minister Kate Jones accused Mr Palmer of “using his millions of dollars to scare the elderly”.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest election news

Nine News Queensland reporters Rob Morrison and Ebony Cavallaro are on the hustings with the Deb Frecklington and Annastacia Palaszczuk election campaigns respectively.

Ahead of the first debate, the LNP leader was rattled by Labor’s ‘cuts bus’, while the Premier had an “underwhelming” end to her tour of the north.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest from both campaigns

Image: Twitter/Ebony Cavallaro

Scott Emerson
NewsPoliticsQLD
