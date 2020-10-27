QLD election: Death tax argy-bargy goes down to the wire

Labor have once again found themselves shooting down rumours of a death tax propagated by millionaire Clive Palmer.

The mining magnate has claimed the information was leaked to him by a public servant in the Treasury, and says he can be trusted because he has no personal stake in this election.

“Of course, Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party is running candidates in 55 … electorates,” Scott Emerson pointed out.

Retiring Labor minister Kate Jones accused Mr Palmer of “using his millions of dollars to scare the elderly”.

Nine News Queensland reporters Rob Morrison and Ebony Cavallaro are on the hustings with the Deb Frecklington and Annastacia Palaszczuk election campaigns respectively.

Ahead of the first debate, the LNP leader was rattled by Labor’s ‘cuts bus’, while the Premier had an “underwhelming” end to her tour of the north.

Image: Twitter/Ebony Cavallaro