Push for councils to get on board illegal parking fine in disabled bays

Some local councils are yet to increase the penalty for illegal parking in a disabled spot since the Queensland Government bumped up fines to $533 six months ago.

Brisbane City Council will finish a review this year with a plan to make the penalty $533, while some councils are yet to increase it, including the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast councils.

Elisha Matthews, from No Permit, No Park Australia, has been an advocate for disability parking in Queensland since 2013 when the fine was just $40.

“It has reduced dramatically from when I first started the campaign, I have to say it has had an impact … however there are then a lot of underlying issues that occur.

“From the very beginning my struggle was, we weren’t all on the same page and it becomes very confusing for motorists when they are getting different information from different avenues.

“If we’ve got everybody on the same page doing the same thing, and we’ve got consistency, it rules out that myths that I constantly have to bust.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock