Prominent lawyer says Queensland can’t ‘jail its way out’ of youth crime wave

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
bill pottsToutai Kefuyouth crime
Article image for Prominent lawyer says Queensland can’t ‘jail its way out’ of youth crime wave

Police have charged a second teenager following an alleged home invasion in Coorparoo yesterday morning.

Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu and his family were allegedly attacked early yesterday morning.

Kefu is recovering after undergoing surgery for serious stab wounds.

His wife, son and daughter were also injured.

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of grievous bodily harm, and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, break and enter, burglary and deprivation of liberty.

Police have also today charged a 13-year-old boy with burglary.

It’s once again raised questions about the youth crime wave in parts of Brisbane.

Prominent criminal defence lawyer Bill Potts, from Potts Lawyers, told Scott Emerson the causes of crime often had to do with poverty and parenting, and needed to be addressed.

“It’s not just a matter of more policing or in fact jailing our way out of trouble, just as the causes of crime for juveniles is complex, so must be the solutions.”

Press PLAY below to hear his insights into juvenile crime

Nine News reporter Tim Arvier said police had been criticised over their response by the police union.

Press PLAY to hear the latest on police resourcing

Image: Getty

 

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsQLD
