Prince Harry defends Meghan following royal family split

Prince Harry has broken his silence over his split from the royal family, defending his wife Meghan after she was widely blamed for the decision.

The couple announced on January 9 they would step aside as senior members of the royal family and work to become “financially independent”.

Now, Prince Harry has spoken out for the first time in an address to his charity Sentebale, which helps children living with HIV.

He says the decision has brought him “great sadness” but “there was no other option”.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”

He also makes it clear Meghan is still “the same woman” he fell in love with, and addresses his relationship with the Queen.

“I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.”

National Convenor for Australians for a Constitutional Monarchy, Professor David Flint, tells Ben Fordham he believes the couple is entitled to make their own decisions.

“What is, I think, reassuring is that they’re going to continue with those marvellous charities and similar activities, particularly the Invictus Games.

“I must stress that this has absolutely no constitutional implications for Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview