‘Pretty crazy’: Roosters rookie Sam Walker makes NRL debut

Roosters teenage halfback Sam Walker is still buzzing after making his NRL debut on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old had a number of try assists as he stepped up in the number 7 jersey.

The son of former Bronco Ben Walker told Wide World of Sports he managed to keep the nerves in check leading up to his debut until just before kickoff.

“Pretty crazy, I was pretty good all week, and sort of as I was about to run out I got a little more nervous.

“Once I got that first touch of the footy and got that first tap out of the way I felt really comfortable.”

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin said the young Walker ran out with “confidence and smiling”.

“The players around you, as the game went on, they were patting you on the back and smiling and laughing with you, it looked like you’d been in the team for many, many years,” he said.

Walker, a second-generation player, had plenty of support in the crowd and said he can’t wait to play again.

“I knew a lot of my family and a fair few of my mates were coming down,” he said.

“As soon as I got the call up, they all booked their flights, it was amazing to have that support network and that made it a lot easier for me.”

