4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Third-generation Walker continues family legacy..

Third-generation Walker continues family legacy in Roosters debut

5 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Chris WalkerROOSTERSSam Walker
Article image for Third-generation Walker continues family legacy in Roosters debut

The Walker family is proudly seeing a third-generation player debut in the Roosters during Sunday’s game against the Warriors.

Ex-Maroons player and uncle of debutante Sam Walker, Chris Walker, told Peter Psaltis the family was thrilled to hear the news.

“Hopefully he gets down there on Sunday … and puts in a performance,” he said. “But even if he doesn’t, mate, we’re all very proud of him”

Chris said Sam has always had an aptitude for the sport, even from a young age.

“I remember Ben talking about the days when he was six, seven or eight.

“[Sam would] tell his dad why a rugby league player or a half or a five-eighth didn’t go down the short side when they had an overlap.

“He’s always had that ability to read games. He’s always had that little bit of special talent.”

The debut game has come with some unfortunate timing, however, as many family members are unsure whether they can attend in person due to Brisbane’s lockdown.

“I think we’re planning on chartering a Jetstar or Virgin or Qantas flight down with all the family members that do want to go down.

“There’s a tonne of us, so they’ll probably need a couple flights!

“If we don’t get down there, we’ll be watching it on TV. It’ll be a very proud moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Matt King / Getty Images

Peter Psaltis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873