Third-generation Walker continues family legacy in Roosters debut

The Walker family is proudly seeing a third-generation player debut in the Roosters during Sunday’s game against the Warriors.

Ex-Maroons player and uncle of debutante Sam Walker, Chris Walker, told Peter Psaltis the family was thrilled to hear the news.

“Hopefully he gets down there on Sunday … and puts in a performance,” he said. “But even if he doesn’t, mate, we’re all very proud of him”

Chris said Sam has always had an aptitude for the sport, even from a young age.

“I remember Ben talking about the days when he was six, seven or eight.

“[Sam would] tell his dad why a rugby league player or a half or a five-eighth didn’t go down the short side when they had an overlap.

“He’s always had that ability to read games. He’s always had that little bit of special talent.”

The debut game has come with some unfortunate timing, however, as many family members are unsure whether they can attend in person due to Brisbane’s lockdown.

“I think we’re planning on chartering a Jetstar or Virgin or Qantas flight down with all the family members that do want to go down.

“There’s a tonne of us, so they’ll probably need a couple flights!

“If we don’t get down there, we’ll be watching it on TV. It’ll be a very proud moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Matt King / Getty Images

