Premier’s warning of a hard border with all of NSW

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned she won’t hesitate to shut the border with NSW, if Sydney’s coronavirus outbreak spreads to other parts of the state.

A person who worked in Goulburn, in regional NSW, has tested positive for COVID-19.

She said they were monitoring the situation every day, but she wanted to reassure Queenslanders if it gets to the stage that they “have to close, they will”.

“We want Queenslanders to come home because the situation is unfolding each day in NSW, we are seeing more and more cases, we are seeing more and more hospitalisations, and we are monitoring whether it’s spreading to other parts of NSW.

“If we do see it spreading to other parts of NSW we won’t hesitate to shut the border.”

Nine News reporter Adam Hegarty told Scott Emerson police had warned today they would be doing more spot checks on cars particularly on the Gold Coast.

Scott questioned if a hard border would be imposed after State of Origin III on Wednesday night.

“I put that question directly to the Premier this morning, she was very quick as you’d imagine, to say no, this is the advice of the Chief Health Officer.”

Press PLAY below to hear the wrap-up and latest on the COVID-19 situation

Image: Nine News