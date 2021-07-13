4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier’s warning of a hard border with all of NSW

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
borderscovid-19
Article image for Premier’s warning of a hard border with all of NSW

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned she won’t hesitate to shut the border with NSW, if Sydney’s coronavirus outbreak spreads to other parts of the state.

A person who worked in Goulburn, in regional NSW, has tested positive for COVID-19.

She said they were monitoring the situation every day, but she wanted to reassure Queenslanders if it gets to the stage that they “have to close, they will”.

“We want Queenslanders to come home because the situation is unfolding each day in NSW, we are seeing more and more cases, we are seeing more and more hospitalisations, and we are monitoring whether it’s spreading to other parts of NSW.

“If we do see it spreading to other parts of NSW we won’t hesitate to shut the border.”

Nine News reporter Adam Hegarty told Scott Emerson police had warned today they would be doing more spot checks on cars particularly on the Gold Coast.

Scott questioned if a hard border would be imposed after State of Origin III on Wednesday night.

“I put that question directly to the Premier this morning, she was very quick as you’d imagine, to say no, this is the advice of the Chief Health Officer.”

Press PLAY below to hear the wrap-up and latest on the COVID-19 situation

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
HealthLocalNewsNSWQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873