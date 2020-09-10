Premier under fire for ‘shameful’ stance on funerals and cold comfort compromise

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has held firm on the decision to deny a young woman exemption from hotel quarantine, forcing her to miss her father’s funeral.

Sarah was instead offered a compromise that would come as little comfort: she would be permitted a viewing of her dad’s body, but would have to do so without her family by her side.

4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen aired Sarah’s plight this morning, and told Deborah Knight he couldn’t believe the Premier continued to refuse to back down well past the eleventh hour.

“It’s shameful, Deb, it’s just shameful.

“She’s pandering to the minority … coming up with these crazy rules.

“No one’s bullying you Premier … give me a break!”

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has this afternoon fronted the media to address the controversy, defending the decision on risk assessment grounds.

Allowing Queenslanders to gather in groups of 100 for funerals, she said, “introduced a significant risk”.

“I have always been very, very careful in making sure that anybody at a higher risk of having COVID-19 does not attend a funeral.”

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington told Scott Emerson she’s “completely gutted and devastated” by the result of Sarah’s case.

“What is really sad is that the Premier’s buck-passing. She’s passing this decision off to the Chief Health Officer.”

