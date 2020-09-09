QLD government preventing daughter from attending father’s funeral

“This story will break your heart, it’s already broken mine,” Neil Breen admits.

26-year-old Sarah is locked out of her father’s funeral.

She’s stuck in hotel quarantine after fighting to enter Queensland from Canberra, to see her father before he lost his battle with cancer.

Sarah didn’t make it in time and is now being prevented from attending her father’s funeral.

She told Neil she is desperate to get her exemption approved.

“They said I shouldn’t even be in Queensland because the exemption was to say goodbye to my dying father not to go to the funeral.”

Image: Getty