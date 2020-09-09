4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

QLD government preventing daughter from attending father’s funeral

5 hours ago
Neil Breen

“This story will break your heart, it’s already broken mine,” Neil Breen admits.

26-year-old Sarah is locked out of her father’s funeral.

She’s stuck in hotel quarantine after fighting to enter Queensland from Canberra, to see her father before he lost his battle with cancer.

Sarah didn’t make it in time and is now being prevented from attending her father’s funeral.

She told Neil she is desperate to get her exemption approved.

“They said I shouldn’t even be in Queensland because the exemption was to say goodbye to my dying father not to go to the funeral.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873