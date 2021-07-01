Premier told she must fly to Tokyo or risk Olympic bid ‘disaster’

The Premier is being urged to travel to Tokyo to secure Queensland’s Olympic bid, regardless of the COVID-19 climate in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she wouldn’t travel to Tokyo if Queensland is in a situation similar to this week.

But Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates says the 2032 bid would face ‘disaster’ if she does not “look the IOC in the eyes”.

“Seriously? Get her on Zoom!” Spencer Howson said.

“Even if the rest of the IOC are all in the one room in Tokyo, stick Premier Palaszczuk on a big screen and she can talk to them from Brisbane.”

Image: Getty