Premier called to ‘admit’ quarantine failings

Opposition leader David Crisafulli has slammed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s proposal to move mandatory quarantine to mining camps.

Mr Crisafulli told Neil Breen the move would not solve current quarantine failings, particularly the Hotel Grand Chancellor cluster.

“If you don’t fix the problem, and if you don’t know what went wrong and how you’re going to rectify it in the future, doesn’t matter if you have it in Brisbane or Boulia – the problem is still going to exist and it’s still not going to work.

“What I don’t get is why the Premier won’t say ‘yes, something went wrong and these are the steps we’re taking to fix it’.

“Good government … is as much about celebrating your wins and admitting to your loses but you’ve actually got to be honest with people and share that information.”

Mr Crisafulli was “heartened” to see Queensland Police Service undertaking the Hotel Grand Chancellor investigation.

“That gets rid of some bureaucrats that have a lot to lose from running that investigation.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News