Premier called on to apologise for ‘insensitive’ hospital remarks

38 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced fresh criticism for saying “we have Queensland hospitals for our people”, renewed in the wake of a baby’s death.

Fearing the permit application process would take too long or be unsuccessful, a Ballina mother pregnant with twins was instead forced to wait 16 hours to fly to Sydney.

One of the unborn babies subsequently died.

Shadow health minister Ros Bates called on the Premier to apologise for her “insensitive comments”, telling Scott Emerson she should intervene and show compassion in these circumstances.

“As a nurse and a mum, my heart just absolutely bleeds for this family.

“At the end of the day Scott, we are all Australians, and medical emergencies should be automatically exempt.

“How could you refuse to help a baby fighting for its life?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

4BC Drive reached out to the Premier, Health Minister and Chief Health Officer’s offices, all of whom declined to comment.

 

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
