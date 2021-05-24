Premier and CHO set to get the COVID-19 jab in two weeks

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced she will receive the COVID-19 jab in 2 weeks time after having her flu vaccine today.

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young also received the flu shot and will be getting the AstraZeneca jab.

The vaccines must be spaced out.

Both Dr Young and the Premier came under fire last week after it was revealed neither of them had had the COVID-19 vaccine.

Scott Emerson criticised the Premier for saying Queenslander’s aged over 50s were able to receive the vaccine a week ago.

“That’s not the case, GP clinics started on May 17, respiratory clinics opened on May 3, the Premier has got that completely wrong.”

Nine News reporter Peter Fegan crossed to Scott Emerson later in the show.

“I stood outside Parliament House this afternoon as they were going across to a caucus meeting, and hit up as many ministers as I could and I asked the question: are you eligible and have you had the jab?

“Not one of the responded that they had had it.”

Scott said it was “abysmal.”

